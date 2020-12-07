CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.04.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $168.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,582,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $1,604,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock worth $132,316,246. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.