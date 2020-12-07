Critical Survey: Avista (NYSE:AVA) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Avista (NYSE:AVA) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avista and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista 9.31% 6.19% 1.96% NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76%

Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Avista pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avista has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NorthWestern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Avista has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avista and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista 1 3 0 0 1.75 NorthWestern 0 1 3 0 2.75

Avista presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given NorthWestern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Avista.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avista shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avista and NorthWestern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista $1.35 billion 1.91 $196.98 million $1.74 21.48 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.30 $202.12 million $3.42 16.75

NorthWestern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avista. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Avista on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to approximately 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 8, 2019, it provided electric service to approximately 393,000 customers and natural gas to approximately 361,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

