Critical Contrast: Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) & Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paycom Software and Coro Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 7 10 0 2.59 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paycom Software presently has a consensus price target of $350.89, indicating a potential downside of 19.73%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Coro Global.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 22.23% 30.80% 8.11% Coro Global N/A -637.53% -455.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and Coro Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $737.67 million 34.68 $180.58 million $2.86 152.85 Coro Global $10,000.00 11,173.64 -$4.85 million N/A N/A

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global.

Volatility & Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Coro Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, and Paycom learning and course content, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications comprising manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops solutions for fintech industry in the United States and the District of Columbia. It develops Coro, a mobile application that will allow customers to send, receive, and exchange U.S. dollars and gold. The company is also developing Financial Crime Risk Management platform, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. Coro Global Inc. has an alliance with Dillon Gage Refining Inc. to support the operations of its mobile payment app CORO, which allows customers to exchange, send, and save gold and U.S. dollars. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

