Credit Suisse Group Trims The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Target Price to $34.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.04.

The Kroger stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

