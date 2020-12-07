Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €67.50 Price Target for Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24)

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.73 ($84.39).

G24 opened at €63.00 ($74.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83. Scout24 AG has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

