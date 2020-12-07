Credit Suisse Group Raises Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $34.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.09.

MDLA stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.71. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,080,025.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,814 shares in the company, valued at $46,138,489.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $260,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,440,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,250,718.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,371 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,759,000 after purchasing an additional 240,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 222.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Medallia by 35.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

