Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $68.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $55.47 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,169,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.