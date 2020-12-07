Credit Suisse Group Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $34.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.82.

NYSE:PD opened at $40.84 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after buying an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after buying an additional 970,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after buying an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PagerDuty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 363,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

