Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.48% of Crane worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crane by 35.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $73.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

