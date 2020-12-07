Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.