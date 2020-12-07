Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 312,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,540,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

