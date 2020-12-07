ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 58,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 257,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $44.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.