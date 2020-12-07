Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 72.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 56.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.