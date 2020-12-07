Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 96,301 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,301 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 589.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 324,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 279,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Drive Shack by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DS opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DS. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Drive Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

