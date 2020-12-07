Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,725 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $170,540.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,958.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,789 shares of company stock worth $341,474. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

