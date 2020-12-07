Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 4,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.45 million, a P/E ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 2.90. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLNT. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

