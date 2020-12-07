Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

AFI opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

