Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $49,000 Investment in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 262,418 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the third quarter worth $81,000.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

THM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.42 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH).

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.