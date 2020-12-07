Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $101,000 Investment in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Potbelly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $27,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $36,470.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,666.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,382 shares of company stock valued at $137,169. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.40. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

