Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,452 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in comScore were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of comScore by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of comScore by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $2.41 on Monday. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

