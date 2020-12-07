Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $110,000 in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Gaia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 15.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAIA opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $199.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 0.89. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

