Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of PFSweb worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 48.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,120.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 million, a P/E ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

