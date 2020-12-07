Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $74,000 Stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of PFSweb worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 48.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

PFSweb stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 million, a PE ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 8,094 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,120.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

