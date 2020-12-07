Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $68,000 Stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.