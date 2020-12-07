Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $105,000 Stock Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Mistras Group worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

MG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mistras Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

MG stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.