Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,693 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 316,024 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth about $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.