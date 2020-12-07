Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

NYSE SB opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

