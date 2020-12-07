Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $15,919,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Otonomy by 387.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,884 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 503.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of OTIC opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

