Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 63,366 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Chico’s FAS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

