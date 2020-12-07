Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,926 Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.45 million, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.