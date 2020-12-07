Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

