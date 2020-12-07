Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of ZAGG as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZAGG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ZAGG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ZAGG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ZAGG by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZAGG by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ZAGG alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZAGG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:ZAGG opened at $4.08 on Monday. ZAGG Inc has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. ZAGG had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ZAGG Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.