Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 16,162 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 63,558 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 150,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

