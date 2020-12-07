Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of ZAGG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZAGG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ZAGG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ZAGG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in ZAGG by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ZAGG by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. ZAGG Inc has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. ZAGG had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZAGG Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ZAGG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

