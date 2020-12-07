comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,452 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in comScore were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 499,341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 77.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in comScore by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 68,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $2.41 on Monday. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.69 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.