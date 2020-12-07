Comparing Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) & 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zalando and 5N Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 4 8 0 2.43 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 1.52% 6.42% 2.41% 5N Plus 2.96% 4.38% 2.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zalando and 5N Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $7.26 billion 3.37 $111.66 million $0.22 217.77 5N Plus $195.97 million 0.82 $1.78 million N/A N/A

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Zalando shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zalando beats 5N Plus on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart. Zalando SE was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services. Its products are associated with various metals, including cadmium, gallium, germanium, indium, and tellurium. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment principally manufactures and sells refined bismuth and bismuth chemicals, low melting-point and optical alloys, and refined selenium and selenium chemicals. Its products are used in the pharmaceutical, animal health, electronics, and industrial applications, as well as in the animal-feed industry. The company also offers semiconductor compounds and wafers; and fine metallic powders. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

