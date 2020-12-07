Comparing Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and NeoPhotonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli Green Energy $648.13 million N/A -$234.64 million N/A N/A NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 1.22 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -37.74

NeoPhotonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yingli Green Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A NeoPhotonics 2.26% 10.55% 5.29%

Risk & Volatility

Yingli Green Energy has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yingli Green Energy and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli Green Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoPhotonics 1 3 6 0 2.50

NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $9.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats Yingli Green Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switch modules, a proprietary switching solutions for coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

