Comparing NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) & Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Washington Prime Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Washington Prime Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.90%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.04%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Washington Prime Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $181.07 million 5.98 $99.14 million $2.20 20.02 Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.33 $4.27 million $1.18 0.97

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 17.17% 8.95% 1.91% Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22%

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Washington Prime Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

