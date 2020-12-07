Comparing FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) & Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FEC Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.11

FEC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Volatility and Risk

FEC Resources has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FEC Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -11.87% -10.65% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract (SC) 72 located in offshore West Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the SC 14A Nido, SC 14B Matinloc, and SC 14B-1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; 9.10% in SC14C-2; 5.56% and 8.18% in SC 6A Octon and SC 6B Bonita located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 100% interest in the SC 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago, as well as 2.27% interest in SC14C-1 Galoc. The company was formerly known as Forum Energy Corporation and changed its name to FEC Resources Inc. in May 2005. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

