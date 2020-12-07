Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) & Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Erin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.03 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.07 Erin Energy $101.17 million 0.00 -$151.89 million N/A N/A

Erin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Erin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -140.16% -15.41% -7.11% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erin Energy has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erin Energy beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

