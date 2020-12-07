Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

