Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COHU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

COHU stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,526 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohu by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

