Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Cochlear stock opened at $81.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $85.55.
Cochlear Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.