Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Cochlear stock opened at $81.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $85.55.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

