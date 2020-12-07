Cleveland Research Begins Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,040.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,047.97.
NYSE SHOP opened at $1,053.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $998.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $958.06. The company has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,727.66, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 95.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 222.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
