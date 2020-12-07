Cleveland Research Begins Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,040.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,047.97.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,053.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $998.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $958.06. The company has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,727.66, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 95.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 222.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

