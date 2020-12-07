Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) vs. Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Critical Analysis

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Verify Smart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 2.52 $292.80 million $1.12 11.21 Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verify Smart has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Verify Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -3.38% -2.69% -0.35% Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cleveland-Cliffs and Verify Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 4 2 1 2.57 Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus target price of $8.32, suggesting a potential downside of 33.69%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Verify Smart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

