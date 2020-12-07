ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 802,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $1,997,995.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,253,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,318.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 847,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,805 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $43.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.52. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

