Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) versus AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Financial Survey

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Clearfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearfield and AAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearfield currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.54%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than AAP.

Volatility and Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearfield and AAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $93.07 million 3.54 $7.29 million $0.53 45.57 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than AAP.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 7.84% 9.28% 8.18% AAP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clearfield beats AAP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and outdoor cabinet and fiber active cabinet products. In addition, the company offers StreetSmart, a portfolio of fiber management products; FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. Further, it provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. Additionally, the company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, wireless operators, and MSO/cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, and data center markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

