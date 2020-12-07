Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,727 shares of company stock worth $8,666,329 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after acquiring an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $440,460,000 after acquiring an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167,989 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $154,886,000 after acquiring an additional 295,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,000,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $147,174,000 after acquiring an additional 174,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $130.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

