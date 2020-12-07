Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.42.

NYSE:UBER opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

