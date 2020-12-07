Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $92.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $38,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

